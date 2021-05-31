UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Receives Another Batch Of Sinovac Vaccine In Bulk

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:38 PM

Indonesian receives another batch of Sinovac vaccine in bulk

Indonesia's State Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said on Monday that Indonesia has received another batch of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine in bulk

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- Indonesia's State Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said on Monday that Indonesia has received another batch of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine in bulk.

"Today, we again received the arrival of Sinovac vaccine to be used by the Indonesian people," Thohir, who is also executive chairman of the Committee for COVID-19 Handling and Economic Recovery, told a virtual press conference at the Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang district, Banten province.

A total of 26.9 million Indonesian people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines, the minister noted, adding that the country is one of the countries in Southeast Asia with high vaccination rate.

However, the minister said Indonesia is still falling behind such big nations as China and the United States in terms of vaccination, hoping the country with more than 270 million people would continue to increase the vaccination rate.

According to him, the vaccination would help Indonesia stem the COVID-19 infections and accelerate efforts to recover the national economy.

The government has been consistent from the start with programs on the taglines of Healthy Indonesia, Indonesia Works and Indonesia Grows, and thus handling of the vaccination and the COVID-19 pandemic is the most important task, Thohir added.

Related Topics

China Indonesia United States From Government Asia Million Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Golden Jubilee Committee ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai wraps up a safe and successful 5th WCO Globa ..

13 minutes ago

Kuwait restores visas for family re-unions and bus ..

16 minutes ago

New media law to benefit media workers, not owners ..

3 minutes ago

1 million Hong Kong residents fully vaccinated aga ..

3 minutes ago

PDM undermines PPP's position: Humayun Khan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.