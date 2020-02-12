UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Ambassador Says No Coronavirus Detected, Country Stands Ready To Shore Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:34 PM

Indonesia's Ambassador Says No Coronavirus Detected, Country Stands Ready to Shore Up

Indonesia stands ready to increase security measures associated with the coronavirus spread if necessary, but there are currently no recorded cases of infection inside the country, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi said in an interview with Sputni

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Indonesia stands ready to increase security measures associated with the coronavirus spread if necessary, but there are currently no recorded cases of infection inside the country, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Thanks god, up to now we don't have any report of Indonesians getting the coronavirus," Supriyadi said.

According to the ambassador, there are six suspected coronavirus cases in Indonesians in neighboring Singapore, and these individuals are being treated there. As for Indonesia itself, the country has also allocated the entire island of Natuna to become a quarantine zone for Indonesian evacuees from China � the ambassador said some 130 students evacuated from Wuhan were there at the time of the interview for a two-week quarantine.

Replying to a question on whether Indonesia will gear up security measures any further if necessary, the ambassador said "Yes, yes, sure." He said Indonesia communicates both internationally and regionally � with the World Health Organization and the ASEAN countries, respectively � in working out its response measures to the outbreak.

The current set of precautions in Indonesia include banning flights to and from China and installing protective equipment at certain airports.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese province of Hubei in December and has since spread to over 20 other countries. With a confirmed human-to-human transmission, the virus has sickened over 42,700 and killed over 1,000 in China. As of Tuesday, the number of the infected in other countries reached 393 cases with one confirmed fatality.

Related Topics

World Russia China Wuhan Singapore Indonesia December God From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amsterdam Postal Company Hit With Explosion, No On ..

10 seconds ago

Asian markets rise as coronavirus concerns ease

33 seconds ago

One million trees to be planted in GB under Tsuman ..

4 minutes ago

Govt announces 15 billion subsidy: Pakistan Tehree ..

5 minutes ago

Four Arabic teaching and language courses launched ..

5 minutes ago

Ongoing situation is tough:Pakistan Tehreek e Insa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.