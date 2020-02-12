(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Indonesia stands ready to increase security measures associated with the coronavirus spread if necessary, but there are currently no recorded cases of infection inside the country, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Thanks god, up to now we don't have any report of Indonesians getting the coronavirus," Supriyadi said.

According to the ambassador, there are six suspected coronavirus cases in Indonesians in neighboring Singapore, and these individuals are being treated there. As for Indonesia itself, the country has also allocated the entire island of Natuna to become a quarantine zone for Indonesian evacuees from China � the ambassador said some 130 students evacuated from Wuhan were there at the time of the interview for a two-week quarantine.

Replying to a question on whether Indonesia will gear up security measures any further if necessary, the ambassador said "Yes, yes, sure." He said Indonesia communicates both internationally and regionally � with the World Health Organization and the ASEAN countries, respectively � in working out its response measures to the outbreak.

The current set of precautions in Indonesia include banning flights to and from China and installing protective equipment at certain airports.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese province of Hubei in December and has since spread to over 20 other countries. With a confirmed human-to-human transmission, the virus has sickened over 42,700 and killed over 1,000 in China. As of Tuesday, the number of the infected in other countries reached 393 cases with one confirmed fatality.