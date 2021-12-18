UrduPoint.com

Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot In South Korea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 01:59 PM

Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea - Reports

A seven-month old infant in the South Korean city of Seongnam was mistakenly vaccinated against COVID-19 instead of receiving a flu shot, the Yonhap news agency reported Saturday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) A seven-month old infant in the South Korean city of Seongnam was mistakenly vaccinated against COVID-19 instead of receiving a flu shot, the Yonhap news agency reported Saturday, citing local authorities.

The incident happened on September 29.

A pediatrician gave the infant a vaccine dose that was intended for the mother, after which the baby was treated at a hospital for several days but showed no side effects, according to the authorities.

The parents filed a claim against the doctor to receive a compensation, the news agency said.

COVID-19 vaccination for children over five years have recently been approved by a range of countries including the Netherlands, France, Italy, Denmark, and others.

Related Topics

France Doctor Italy North Korea Netherlands Denmark September

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 27,434 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 27,434 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Cente ..

1 minute ago
 Local POL production increase 7.33% in 4 months

Local POL production increase 7.33% in 4 months

1 minute ago
 Burglars manage to escape with million of rupees f ..

Burglars manage to escape with million of rupees from spare-parts shop

37 minutes ago
 Japanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fi ..

Japanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fire to Osaka Mental Clinic - Re ..

37 minutes ago
 ANP's city mayor killed in DI Khan, CM expresses g ..

ANP's city mayor killed in DI Khan, CM expresses grief

37 minutes ago
 'No food at home': Centrafrican mothers desperate ..

'No food at home': Centrafrican mothers desperate in restive NW

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.