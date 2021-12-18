Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea - Reports

A seven-month old infant in the South Korean city of Seongnam was mistakenly vaccinated against COVID-19 instead of receiving a flu shot, the Yonhap news agency reported Saturday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) A seven-month old infant in the South Korean city of Seongnam was mistakenly vaccinated against COVID-19 instead of receiving a flu shot, the Yonhap news agency reported Saturday, citing local authorities.

The incident happened on September 29.

A pediatrician gave the infant a vaccine dose that was intended for the mother, after which the baby was treated at a hospital for several days but showed no side effects, according to the authorities.

The parents filed a claim against the doctor to receive a compensation, the news agency said.

COVID-19 vaccination for children over five years have recently been approved by a range of countries including the Netherlands, France, Italy, Denmark, and others.