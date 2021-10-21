Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent - RDIF

UrduPoint.com

Information attacks on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine based on unreliable and misleading information from anonymous sources have become more frequent in the media, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Thursday

"Information attacks on the Sputnik vaccine based on inaccurate and misleading information received from anonymous sources have become more frequent in the media," the RDIF said.

The RFID also called on developers of foreign vaccines to use Sputnik Light as a booster dose instead of conducting information attacks against it.

