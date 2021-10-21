Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent - RDIF

Information attacks on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine based on unreliable and misleading information from anonymous sources have become more frequent in the media, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Information attacks on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine based on unreliable and misleading information from anonymous sources have become more frequent in the media, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Thursday.

The RFID also called on developers of foreign vaccines to use Sputnik Light as a booster dose instead of conducting information attacks against it.