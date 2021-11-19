Initiatives being taken to improve condition of public hospitals

Deputy Commissioner Agha Abass Sherazi said that various initiatives were being taken to improve the condition of public hospitals across the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Abass Sherazi said that various initiatives were being taken to improve the condition of public hospitals across the district.

He said this during a meeting held here on Friday, he directed doctors at district and tehsil headquarters hospital for implementation on duty roasters and added those doctors who would not follow the duty roaster strict action would be taken against them.

He directed the assistant commissioners to continue surprise visits of hospitals so that better health facilities could be provided to the patients.

He expressed dissatisfaction on not using duty roaster in hospital by the doctors.

He urged the doctors to perform their duty with full devotion and dedication.