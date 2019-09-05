UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:26 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, has formed an inquiry committee to probe the death of an elderly patient during a surgery.

The VC Prof Dr Beekha Ram Devrajani informed that a 5-member committee had been formed to conduct the investigation of patient Maryam's death during the surgery.

According to the sources of Liaquat University Hospital, Maryam underwent a surgery for removal of tumour from esophagus 6 days ago. However, the team of surgeons led by Dr Aamir Iqbal forgot a scissor in her abdomen. Another surgery was performed 4 days later to remove the scissor but the woman, who belonged to Umerkot district, did not survive the operation.

