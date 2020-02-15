Insaaf Health Cards services have started in all 36 districts of Punjab: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :In her address, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the Insaaf Health Cards services had started in all 36 districts of Punjab and poor people were reaping the benefits of the Prime Minister's vision for free health facilities to all and sundry.

She also thanked Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar for his support.

Yasmin Rashid said that Insaaf Health Card facilities had been provided to all districts in the province within one year, adding that the distribution of cards had started in Rajanpur on February 24 last year.

She said the government had spent Rs 14 billion on the project, adding that 4.8 million cards had been distributed while cards were also given to seventy thousand disables persons as well. She said the card holder could get treatment from the designated hospitals for heart, kidney, and other ailments.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said 28,000 new jobs had been given in the health department under the Punjab Public Service Commission.

She said the distribution of rest of the cards in Lahore district would complete by the end of March this year.

In his address, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar said the journey which started from Rajanpur had come to fruition with the distribution of health cards in Lahore, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin districts.

He said 139,000 Insaaf Health cards had been distributed to the deserving families in Gujrat, 46,300 in Mandi Bahauddin and 511,000 health cards in Lahore today. He said the health cards would provide free health facilities to the people from all section of the society.

He said 2 new hospitals including Punjab Institute of Blood Diseases and Bone marrow Transplant Center and Punjab Institute of Cardiology II would be built in Lahore, adding that no new hospitals were established in Lahore during the last 30 years.

He said Children Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospitals were also being upgraded, adding that a state of the art Emergency Center would be established in the Services Hospital Lahore.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhamamd Sarwar, provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ijaz Alam Augustine, President PTI Punjab Ijaz Chaudhry, PTI leadership, Chief Secretary Punjab, government functionaries, lawyers, journalist and large number of PTI office-bearers and party workers attended the Insaaf Health Card ceremony.