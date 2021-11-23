Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood Tuesday said the Insaf Health Card is a 'revolutionary program' and called for better treatment facilities in hospitals for deserving persons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood Tuesday said the Insaf Health Card is a 'revolutionary program' and called for better treatment facilities in hospitals for deserving persons.

Addressing a meeting on Insaf Health Card here the commissioner sought details of patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the health cards issued so far in all the four districts of Sargodha division---Mianwali, Khushab,Sargodha and Bhakher.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Health Services Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz and State Life Insurance Corporation representative Dr Naseer Ahmed attended the meeting.

Dr Farah directed to nominate focal persons in each district and also sought details of hospitals providing medical treatment services on health cards.

Furthermore, the commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners to visit the hospitals providing health card services in their respective areas and monitor the services.

The meeting was informed that from January 1, 2022, the National Identity Card would be used as a health card.

During the meeting, representative of State Life Insurance Dr Naseer Ahmad gave a detailed briefing about the patients who availed the Insaf Health Card and hospitals treatment facilities.

App/rmw-swf/