Inspection Of Qurantine Isolation Centres Begins In Ex FR Bannu, Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

The KP Government has started inspection of qurantine isolation centres at former Frontier Regions (FRs) Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts to provide best medical facilities to the suspected patients of Corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The KP Government has started inspection of qurantine isolation centres at former Frontier Regions (FRs) Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts to provide best medical facilities to the suspected patients of Corona virus.

Dr.

Wisal Mahmood Khan, Surgical Specialist and Manager MHS inspected different isolation centres and Basic Health Units at ex FRs Bannu and Lakki Districts to check out the protection tools for doctors on duty and facilities provided for Coronavirus patients.

He has been appointed as inspector by the DHS merged Areas. He showed satisfaction over the facilities and appreciated medical staff for their courageous duty to counter coronavirous.

