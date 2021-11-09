Inspections of healthcare establishments of ICT continue

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority's (IHRA) inspection teams have carried out inspections of 37 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the last two weeks.

According to IHRA, the healthcare establishments visited included hospitals, diagnostic labs, collection points, dental clinics, medical centers, vaccination centres and homeo and tibb clinics.

During visits, the authority suspended the services of two healthcare establishments. Standard Clinical Lab was suspended for keeping expired reagents and lack of qualified staff while Haris Dental Care was suspended over non-qualified staff performing dental procedures.

It added, 23 healthcare establishments were served notices for various non-compliances. The authority also imposed a fine of Rs 2,340,000 on 16 healthcare establishments previously suspended over different malpractices.

