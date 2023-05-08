Int Thalassemia Day observed in Sukkur

International Thalassemia Day was observed in Sukkur on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :International Thalassemia Day was observed in Sukkur on Monday.

In this connection, a rally to raise awareness about Thalassemia was also held, organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with the collaboration of the health department.

Participants walked from the district headquarters hospital to Government Teaching Hospitals Sukkur.

In Khairpur, people also conducted a walk from Umbrella Chowk to Khairpur Press Club. Teachers, Journalists and representatives of local organizations participated in this occasion.