UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Integrated Health Services To Remain High Alert To Provide Medical Facilities To Mourners During Ashura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:35 PM

Integrated Health Services to remain high alert to provide medical facilities to mourners during Ashura

The Integrated Health Services (IHS) Tuesday announced to provide ambulance services, medical aid, doctors and para-medical staff in 21 district of Sindh during Ashura

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Integrated Health Services (IHS) Tuesday announced to provide ambulance services, medical aid, doctors and para-medical staff in 21 district of Sindh during Ashura.

Tahir Abass, head of Integrated Health Services in a press release, said as per Muharram alert issued by Sindh Government, his organization would provide all available medical aid to the mourners in the province during Muharram.

He said all required emergency medicines, first aid material, laboratory and X-Ray services and other facilities would be made available in 111 Health Centres including 104 Rural Health Centres and six Taluka hospitals working under the control of Integrated Health Services.

All District Managers of the Integrated Health Services have been directed to provide all required medical facilities to the mourners during Ashura, Tahir Abass said.

He said in different locations of major mourning procession routes medical camps will be established to provide medical aid to the mourners.

The District Manager Dr. Muhammad Ali Chang said in Hyderabad ambulances and medical as well as para medical staff will remain available with the mourning processions till its culminating point at Qadam Gah.

The District Managers of Sukkur and Larkana Dr. Zulifiqar Ali Shaikh and Dr. Ghulam Abid Talpur said on Muharram 4 at Prialoe, on Muharram 8 at Khairpur and on Muharram 9 at Rohri special medical teams equipped with medicines and other required material will remain available with the main mourning processions.

They said in Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and other areas of Sindh all health centres working under IHS, would remain high alert to provide required medical aid to the mourners during Ashura days.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Alert Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Badin Sanghar Khairpur Tharparkar Rohri Muhammad Ali All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Three drug pushers held in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Rs 62m scheme to upgrade TDCP resort in Fort Monro ..

3 minutes ago

One killed in IED blast at Tehsil Mamoond of Distr ..

3 minutes ago

UK Gov't to Support Businesses With $19Mln Cash In ..

9 minutes ago

UN experts decry incommunicado detentions, alleged ..

9 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of Wapda lineman offered

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.