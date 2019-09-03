Integrated Health Services to remain high alert to provide medical facilities to mourners during Ashura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Integrated Health Services (IHS) Tuesday announced to provide ambulance services, medical aid, doctors and para-medical staff in 21 district of Sindh during Ashura

Tahir Abass, head of Integrated Health Services in a press release, said as per Muharram alert issued by Sindh Government, his organization would provide all available medical aid to the mourners in the province during Muharram.

He said all required emergency medicines, first aid material, laboratory and X-Ray services and other facilities would be made available in 111 Health Centres including 104 Rural Health Centres and six Taluka hospitals working under the control of Integrated Health Services.

All District Managers of the Integrated Health Services have been directed to provide all required medical facilities to the mourners during Ashura, Tahir Abass said.

He said in different locations of major mourning procession routes medical camps will be established to provide medical aid to the mourners.

The District Manager Dr. Muhammad Ali Chang said in Hyderabad ambulances and medical as well as para medical staff will remain available with the mourning processions till its culminating point at Qadam Gah.

The District Managers of Sukkur and Larkana Dr. Zulifiqar Ali Shaikh and Dr. Ghulam Abid Talpur said on Muharram 4 at Prialoe, on Muharram 8 at Khairpur and on Muharram 9 at Rohri special medical teams equipped with medicines and other required material will remain available with the main mourning processions.

They said in Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and other areas of Sindh all health centres working under IHS, would remain high alert to provide required medical aid to the mourners during Ashura days.