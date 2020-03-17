Intelligentsia, media, politicians' role imperative to spread awareness against coronavirus

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir here Tuesday underlined the need for constructive role of intelligentsia, civil society and politicians to spread awareness against coronavirus

He urged religious scholars, ulema, political and social leaders besides civil society and media to come forward and join hands with the government in creating awareness among the general public for winning the fight against pandemic coronavirus.

Wazir in a statement here said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on the directives of chief minister has put all precautionary measures to deal with coronavirus issue, adding that hospitals have been equipped with all facilities to deal with any emergency situation in wake of reports of coronavirus in the country.

He said awareness among masses using public transports, barber shops , general bazaars, mega malls and other such places is direly required for which social elite, religious scholars, ulema and political and public figures must give public service and safety messages for adaptation of all precautionary measures while interacting with each others.

He said public should frequently use hand-washers, sanitizers and soaps to wash hands to minimize the threat of coronavirus. People should wear masks, avoid rush places and also use precautionary measures while praying in mosques and avoid huge gatherings unless there is no choice.

Ajmal Wazir also called upon the people to take personal care while visiting baber shops, buying breads, meat, vegetables, using public transport and persuade the shopkeepers to adopt safety measures to counter threat of coronavirus spread.

The adviser said corona was an international issue and joint effort was required to control its spread.

He said people of KP have faced floods, earthquakes and terrorism issues with bravery and steadfastness and has all the capabilities to defeat coronavirus also.