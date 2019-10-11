International Committee of the Red Cross holds three-day workshop for health care professionals

A three-day extensive workshop of Director Health Services Merged Areas and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on emergency and planning for the health care professionals working in the secondary health care hospitals of merged districts, (Bajaur, Parachinar and Jamrud) concluded here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A three-day extensive workshop of Director Health Services Merged Areas and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on emergency and planning for the health care professionals working in the secondary health care hospitals of merged districts, (Bajaur, Parachinar and Jamrud ) concluded here on Friday.

The workshop organized by International Committee of the Red Cross in collaboration with Director Health Services Merged Areas, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Health Mr Yahya Akhunzada and the Director Health Services Merged Areas Dr Shah Faisal Khanzada were the chief guests on this occasion.

Addressing to the participants Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada, Director Health Services Merged Districts shared that the Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas has for the first time initiated efforts to ensure the sustainability of the implemented activities in the secondary health care hospital in Merged Areas.

He said that for the first time it kind of activity organized for the merged areas doctors, nurses and paramedic's staff which aim to make strengthen the capacity of the health care staff through a streamline capacity building.

Dr Shah Faisal Khanzada mentioned that it is important for the staff to share technical knowledge, skills and most vital understanding the value of building meaningful collaboration with shared responsibilities between the ICRC, Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas and the hospitals.

A total of 19 TOT (Master Trainers) and Medical Superintendents of the respective hospitals participated in the workshop.

At the end of the workshop KP Secretary Health Yahya Akhunzada and the Director Health Services Merged Areas Dr Shah Faisal Khanzada distributed certificates amongst the participants.