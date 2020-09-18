International heart day to mark on Sept 29

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in partnership with health department Sukkur has chalk out to organize awareness programmes to observe the international Heart Day on September 29 , said a release here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in partnership with health department Sukkur has chalk out to organize awareness programmes to observe the international Heart Day on September 29 , said a release here on Friday.

In this connection, walk, fitness sessions, public talk and stage shows, and exhibition have been planned at Muhammad Bin Qasim park Sukkur.