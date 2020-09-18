UrduPoint.com
International Heart Day To Mark On Sept 29

Fri 18th September 2020

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in partnership with health department Sukkur has chalk out to organize awareness programmes to observe the international Heart Day on September 29 , said a release here on Friday.

In this connection, walk, fitness sessions, public talk and stage shows, and exhibition have been planned at Muhammad Bin Qasim park Sukkur.

