International Heart Day To Mark On Sept 29
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:35 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in partnership with health department Sukkur has chalk out to organize awareness programmes to observe the international Heart Day on September 29 , said a release here on Friday.
In this connection, walk, fitness sessions, public talk and stage shows, and exhibition have been planned at Muhammad Bin Qasim park Sukkur.