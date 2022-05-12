UrduPoint.com

International Nurses Day Is Being Observed Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2022 | 05:34 PM

The Day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2022) International Nurses Day is being observed on Thursday to celebrate contributions, nurses make to the society.

This year the Day is being observed under the theme 'Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health', which focuses on the need to protect, support and invest in nursing profession to strengthen health systems around the world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government will carry out reforms for improving working conditions of nurses and their education as well as training.

Paying tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day on Thursday, he said nursing is an important sector in the service to humanity. He said nurses have key role in provision of services in health sector.

The Prime Minister said nurses provided commendable services along with doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic putting their own lives at risk.

He said the noble services of nurses in Pakistan are a golden chapter of the history. He said the top positions of ten Pakistani women in the WHO list of 100 outstanding nurse and midwife leaders is acknowledgement of their services.

