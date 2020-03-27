International Tourism To Plunge Up To 30% Due To Virus: UN
The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 20-30 percent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus, the World Tourism Organization said Friday
It was revising lower a previous forecast of a 1.0-3.0 percent drop.
This would lead to an estimated loss of $300-450 billion (272-408 billion Euros) in international tourism receipts, the Madrid-based UN body said in a statement.