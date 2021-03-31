Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Wednesday said that the international community was acknowledging Pakistan's efforts in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Wednesday said that the international community was acknowledging Pakistan's efforts in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the current third wave of coronavirus in the country was very serious and it was high time to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to successfully control the pandemic.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures including wearing masks, frequently washing hands and others.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the government has placed more corona vaccine purchase orders and massive vaccine stock would be available in April in the country.

He said the vaccination process to the elderly citizens of the country was in progress.