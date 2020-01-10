(@imziishan)

Speaking on the second day of the conference on Dengue Prevention and Control, Minister Health Punjab Dr.Yasmin Rashid said that the purpose of the consultative workshop was to review current practices and seek expert views regarding the issues faced in diagnosis of severe dengue, prospects and opportunities in the development of diagnostics and treatment for severe dengue

She appreciated the efforts of the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Muhammad Usman for controlling dengue within a short span of time.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said this workshop would provide the participants perspectives on key clinical lessons to improve dengue-related outcomes and to make a strategy.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on NHS Dr Zafar Mirza congratulated Dr Yasmin Rashid and her team to put together this international event on one of the very important public health issues.

He said, "This conference is a collective reflection about the evolution of this disease in Pakistan and how we have been managing it and how others have been managing this disease in their countries.

The Federal government is taking all possible measures to control the diseases in future." Punjab Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman thanked the Health Minister and Health department for arranging a healthy discussion on important subject of dengue. He said that the dengue was a major health concern in this region. He said that Secretary Health Captain (R) had done a great job to control dengue by implementing SOPs about dengue with true spirit in Punjab.

He further said that the capacity building and training workshops were necessary for fighting with any disease, as well as to share the ideas on inter provincial and country level.

The last day of the two-day conference on Dengue Prevention and Control was attended by ministers, public office holders, renowned scientists, clinicians and researchers from various cities of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other countries.

The conference was organized by Primary and Secondary HealthcareDepartment at a local hotel.