UrduPoint.com

Int'l Diabates Day To Be Observe On Nov 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:15 PM

Int'l Diabates Day to be observe on Nov 14

The World Diabetes Day will be observe on Nov 14 across the world including Pakistan to raise awareness of diabetes, its prevention and complications, and the care that people with the condition need

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The World Diabetes Day will be observe on Nov 14 across the world including Pakistan to raise awareness of diabetes, its prevention and complications, and the care that people with the condition need.

The day highlights diabetes in local and national media, including television, newspapers, and internet publications.

There would be various events would be arranged included conferences, workshops, and seminars for health and public policy professionals.

Diabetes is the common name for a range of conditions including diabetes mellitus type one and diabetes mellitus type two, diabetes insipidus, and gestational diabetes.

These are all conditions, which affect how the pancreas (an organ in the digestive system) secretes insulin or how the body reacts to this hormone.

Depending on the type and severity, diabetes is controlled by dietary measures, weight loss, oral medication, or injected or inhaled insulin.

There is a wide range of short and long-term complications of diabetes including foot and eye problems and vascular diseases. It is estimated that one in three residents of the United States will develop diabetes at some point in their life.

On December 20, 2006, the United Nations (UN) passed a resolution to designate November 14 as World Diabetes Day.

Governments, non-governmental organizations, and private businesses are encouraged to increase awareness of the disease, particularly among the general population and the media.

World Diabetes Day was first commemorated on November 14, 2007, and is observed annually.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Internet World United Nations Oral United States November December Media TV All Weight

Recent Stories

SpaceX Crew-3 spacecraft docks to ISS

SpaceX Crew-3 spacecraft docks to ISS

42 seconds ago
 DPO holds open katchehri

DPO holds open katchehri

45 seconds ago
 Automation of PSQCA to complete by March, ensure t ..

Automation of PSQCA to complete by March, ensure transparency: Shibli Faraz

47 seconds ago
 Brazil sees 188 daily COVID-19 deaths

Brazil sees 188 daily COVID-19 deaths

3 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,414,186

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,414,186

3 minutes ago
 Belarus receives new batch of Chinese COVID-19 vac ..

Belarus receives new batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.