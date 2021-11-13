UrduPoint.com

The World Diabetes Day will be observed on Sunday (tomorrow) across the world including Pakistan to raise awareness of diabetes, its prevention and complications, and the care that people with the condition need

The day highlights diabetes in local and national media, including television, newspapers, and internet publications.

There would be various events would be arranged included conferences, workshops, and seminars for health and public policy professionals.

Diabetes is the common name for a range of conditions including diabetes mellitus type one and diabetes mellitus type two, diabetes insipidus, and gestational diabetes.

These are all conditions, which affect how the pancreas (an organ in the digestive system) secretes insulin or how the body reacts to this hormone.

Depending on the type and severity, diabetes is controlled by dietary measures, weight loss, oral medication, or injected or inhaled insulin.

There is a wide range of short and long-term complications of diabetes including foot and eye problems and vascular diseases. It is estimated that one in three residents of the United States will develop diabetes at some point in their life.

On December 20, 2006, the United Nations (UN) passed a resolution to designate November 14 as World Diabetes Day.

Governments, non-governmental organizations, and private businesses are encouraged to increase awareness of the disease, particularly among the general population and the media.

World Diabetes Day was first commemorated on November 14, 2007, and is observed annually.

