Int'l Rights Group Calls for Immediate Action to Help Nepal Tackle 2nd COVID-19 Wave

A prominent human rights organization called on the international community and the government of Nepal on Monday to take immediate action to support the South Asian country's reeling healthcare system amid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) A prominent human rights organization called on the international community and the government of Nepal on Monday to take immediate action to support the South Asian country's reeling healthcare system amid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nepal is facing a public health crisis since April 2021 as the second wave of Covid-19 in the country wreaks havoc on its fragile health care system. Immediate action is needed from both the government of Nepal and the international community to support the public health sector, which is teetering on the edge of collapse," Amnesty International said in a briefing paper, covering the period from April 29 to May 21.

The rights group urged politicians in Nepal, which has been in crisis since last December after the parliament's dissolution, to put aside their differences and take decisive action in the coming weeks to combat the surge in infections.

According to interviews with local healthcare workers, the country is facing an acute shortage of oxygen and other essential medical supplies, and like any other country across South Asia, it also suffers from a drastic shortage of coronavirus vaccines.

"The failure of the government in procuring essential supplies for the health care sector despite ample time for preparation given the relatively slow spread of the disease in the country has triggered the collapse of an already fragile health care system," the watchdog said.

The organization outlined a range of measures that the Nepalese government and the international community can take to help those affected in the country. Among other things, Amnesty International recommends that the nations capable of providing support cooperate and respond to Nepal's requests and remove any potential barriers hindering the supply of medical equipment, vaccines and other items in demand.

