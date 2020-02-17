The World Health Organization's (WHO) international team, which is set to investigate the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, has arrived in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) international team, which is set to investigate the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, has arrived in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

On Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organization's investigation team would include 12 international and 12 Chinese experts and was aimed at quickly providing information about the next steps in the novel coronavirus response, as well as the state of preparedness to fight the disease in China and across the world.

"According to my information, a joint WHO-China team to investigate the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus has already arrived in Beijing and begun to work. The group also includes US experts, they will conduct inspections in Beijing, as well as in the provinces of Guangdong and Sichuan," Geng said at a briefing.

The current death toll from the illness, dubbed COVID-19, exceeds 1,770, with more than 70,000 people infected across the world. The new strain of the virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.�