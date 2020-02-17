UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l WHO Team Investigating Coronvirus In China Arrives In Beijing - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 02:01 PM

Int'l WHO Team Investigating Coronvirus in China Arrives in Beijing - Foreign Ministry

The World Health Organization's (WHO) international team, which is set to investigate the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, has arrived in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) international team, which is set to investigate the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, has arrived in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

On Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organization's investigation team would include 12 international and 12 Chinese experts and was aimed at quickly providing information about the next steps in the novel coronavirus response, as well as the state of preparedness to fight the disease in China and across the world.

"According to my information, a joint WHO-China team to investigate the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus has already arrived in Beijing and begun to work. The group also includes US experts, they will conduct inspections in Beijing, as well as in the provinces of Guangdong and Sichuan," Geng said at a briefing.

The current death toll from the illness, dubbed COVID-19, exceeds 1,770, with more than 70,000 people infected across the world. The new strain of the virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.�

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Beijing December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens beat MCC by five wickets

3 minutes ago

Islamic University of Technology and Arabic Langua ..

3 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in centralMali

3 minutes ago

Infinix and Shadab Khan Join Hands For a Ground-Br ..

7 minutes ago

Four wrestlers will depart for India tomorrow for ..

9 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan to bring HBL PSL 2020 trophy at Nati ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.