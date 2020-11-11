IPEMC to discuss COVID-19 cases in schools on Monday

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, has called another special meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) amid rising corona virus cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, has called another special meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) amid rising corona virus cases.

According to the sources on Wednesday, the pandemic situation in the education sector and the possibility of early and extended winter break will be discussed in detail in the meeting scheduled for Monday morning at National Command and Operation Center's (NCOC).

The letters, in this regard, have been issued to all provincial education ministers.