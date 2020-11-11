UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPEMC To Discuss COVID-19 Cases In Schools On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:13 PM

IPEMC to discuss COVID-19 cases in schools on Monday

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, has called another special meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) amid rising corona virus cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, has called another special meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) amid rising corona virus cases.

According to the sources on Wednesday, the pandemic situation in the education sector and the possibility of early and extended winter break will be discussed in detail in the meeting scheduled for Monday morning at National Command and Operation Center's (NCOC).

The letters, in this regard, have been issued to all provincial education ministers.

Related Topics

Education All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Indep ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC launches Virtual Energy Centre

1 minute ago

Babar Azam is just six point-away from Dawid Malan ..

4 minutes ago

At least four injured in IED blast in a non-Muslim ..

12 minutes ago

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.