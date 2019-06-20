IPH to be made effective, vibrant institution: Khalid Maqbool

The first meeting of newly constituted the Board of Management (BoM) of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) was held here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The first meeting of newly constituted the Board of Management (BoM) of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) was held here on Thursday.

The board members unanimously elected Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool as the chairman of the BoM. On this occasion, he said that all members of the BoM would work dedicatedly and voluntarily to strengthen the institution and make it a vibrant and effective in the field of disease surveillance, disease control, and promote higher education and research work.

He said that Pakistan has a strong health infrastructure; however, creating awareness regarding public health and hygiene in society is essential to build a healthy society, for which community participation could not be ignored.

Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir gave briefing to the BoM members regarding the background and the objectives of establishment of the IPH.

During the meeting, various administrative matters were discussed.

The BoM called for recommendations preparation for necessary amendments to the Rules and Regulations of the institution.

The meeting gave approval to fill 20 posts of demonstrators on ad hoc basis to facilitate the teaching faculty of the IPH, which were lying vacant for long.

All members of the BoM including Naveed Rasool Mirza, Imran Iqbal, Prof Shakela Zaman, Dr Umer Farooq Baloch, Dr Anjum Razzaq and officers from Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education and Finance Department attended the meeting.