UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPH To Be Made Effective, Vibrant Institution: Khalid Maqbool

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:50 PM

IPH to be made effective, vibrant institution: Khalid Maqbool

The first meeting of newly constituted the Board of Management (BoM) of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) was held here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The first meeting of newly constituted the Board of Management (BoM) of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) was held here on Thursday.

The board members unanimously elected Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool as the chairman of the BoM. On this occasion, he said that all members of the BoM would work dedicatedly and voluntarily to strengthen the institution and make it a vibrant and effective in the field of disease surveillance, disease control, and promote higher education and research work.

He said that Pakistan has a strong health infrastructure; however, creating awareness regarding public health and hygiene in society is essential to build a healthy society, for which community participation could not be ignored.

Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir gave briefing to the BoM members regarding the background and the objectives of establishment of the IPH.

During the meeting, various administrative matters were discussed.

The BoM called for recommendations preparation for necessary amendments to the Rules and Regulations of the institution.

The meeting gave approval to fill 20 posts of demonstrators on ad hoc basis to facilitate the teaching faculty of the IPH, which were lying vacant for long.

All members of the BoM including Naveed Rasool Mirza, Imran Iqbal, Prof Shakela Zaman, Dr Umer Farooq Baloch, Dr Anjum Razzaq and officers from Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education and Finance Department attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Khalid Maqbool All From

Recent Stories

Opposition can not create hurdle in passage of bud ..

19 seconds ago

COAS reaches London on official visit

21 seconds ago

Senators for constituting parliamentary commission ..

23 seconds ago

Osaka defeat opens door to number one for Barty in ..

25 seconds ago

Factory ground park presenting desolated look

7 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender arrested in raid in Rawalpindi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.