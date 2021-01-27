IPH to conduct training programme for doctors

Institute of Public Health (IPH) will conduct one month training for doctors (grade-17 to 20), shortlisted by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) and Primary & Secondary Health Department (P&SHD) for posting on administrative posts of the hospitals as well as other health centres for better management and efficient working of these institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Institute of Public Health (IPH) will conduct one month training for doctors (grade-17 to 20), shortlisted by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) and Primary & Secondary Health Department (P&SHD) for posting on administrative posts of the hospitals as well as other health centres for better management and efficient working of these institutions.

IPH sources said on Wednesday that doctors would be trained in financial matters, service roles, audit related matters, purchase, PEEDA Act 2006, PEPRA Rules etc.

An evaluation test of selected candidate doctors held at the IPH for assessment of their knowledge and abilities in such matters.

Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that Provincial Health Development Centre (PHDC) was also on board in this training. She said that on the direction of Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretaries of both the health departments had taken a brilliant step of training of doctorswho would be assigned administrative responsibilities in the health institutions. Dr Zarfishan reiteratedthat IPH would be on front foot to fulfill the targets assigned by the government to promote public health.