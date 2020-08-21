UrduPoint.com
IPH, WHO To Start Courses For Medical Professionals

Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:12 PM

The Institute of Public Health (IPH) in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) will start new courses for medical professionals in the field of non communicable diseases, vector born diseases and mental health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) The Institute of Public Health (IPH) in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) will start new courses for medical professionals in the field of non communicable diseases, vector born diseases and mental health.

This was announced in a meeting between IPH board of Management Chairman, Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool and WHO Chief in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala at IPH here on Friday.

The WHO will also use in future, IPH BSL-III Lab( Corona Lab) for Influenza type diseases and all type of cooperation will be extended to the IPH for this purpose.

IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, WHO Punjab Representative Dr Jamshed, Microbiologist IPH Dr Ubaid, Dr Saima and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.

IPH Dean Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that WHO had declared Epidemiology course as mandatory for faculty members of IPH and WHO would provide technical assistance to organize this course.

She said that WHO would help to establish a Centre for Disease Control in IPH.

Meanwhile, Chairman BoM, IPH Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool and Dean IPH Dr Zarfishan Tahir hailed the announcement made by the Punjab Health Minister to establish Centre for Infection Control( CFIC) in Punjab, they termed it as timely decision for prevention of diseases in the present scenario and saidthe CFIC would play very effective role to check the spread of infectiousdiseases and to improve public health in the society.

