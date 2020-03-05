UrduPoint.com
Iran Announces 15 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Total To 107

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:42 PM

Iran on Thursday reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 591 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 107 dead and 3,513 infected

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 591 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 107 dead and 3,513 infected.

"Until today, samples have been taken of 23,327 suspected cases, only 3,513 of which have been confirmed," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference.

