Iran Announces 43 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Toll To 237

Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

Iran announces 43 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 237

Iran on Monday reported 43 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 237 dead

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Monday reported 43 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 237 dead.

"In the past 24 hours, 595 new cases infected with coronavirus were identified in the country and the overall number of those infected rose to 7,167," Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the health minister said in a tweet.

"So far, 2,394 of the confirmed cases have recovered," he added.

