UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Announces 63 New Virus Deaths, Taking Total To 354

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

Iran announces 63 new virus deaths, taking total to 354

Iran on Wednesday reported 63 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since it announced the first deaths from the outbreak

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Wednesday reported 63 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since it announced the first deaths from the outbreak.

"Based on new lab results, we have identified 958 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 9,000," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

"Unfortunately in the past 24 hours, we have had reports of 63 deaths and overall 354 have lost their lives" to the virus, he added.

Related Topics

Iran From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

33 seconds ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

19 minutes ago

Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

5 minutes ago

E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, sa ..

5 minutes ago

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fl ..

4 minutes ago

Italy announces 25 billion euros to fight coronavi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.