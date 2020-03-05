UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Announces National Plan To Combat Novel Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:54 PM

Iran announces national plan to combat novel coronavirus

Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Thursday announced the launch of a national plan to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education on Thursday announced the launch of a national plan to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, official IRNA news agency reported.

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said that the plan will be initially implemented in the regions with high contamination with the virus.

The plan will be extended to Iran's other regions and provinces in the following days, Namaki was quoted as saying.

Based on the plan, family members suspicious of symptoms of the disease will be invited to the medical centers, he said, adding that in case they are diagnosed positive with the disease, they will receive instructions and medication while quarantined at their homes.

In case the patient was not recovered, they will be hospitalized for further treatments, the Iranian minister noted.

He said that over the past days, country's medical centers have been equipped with supplies, and the management has become more efficient and organized.

Since Feb. 19, when the first cases of infection with the virus were announced in the country, thousands have been affected and dozens have died in Iran.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the international community has contributed and will continue to contribute to the country's health sector over the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

Iran Education Died Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways&#039; core operating performance im ..

11 minutes ago

JKNF condemns arrest of father-daughter duo by NIA ..

3 minutes ago

CTS to evaluate applicants of Science Talent Farmi ..

3 minutes ago

Hyundai teases Genesis G80 ahead of launch

2 minutes ago

Banks' 2019 net drops 7 pct on investment losses

2 minutes ago

DC seeks support of communities in anti-polio camp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.