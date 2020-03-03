Iran Asked Russia For Help in Fighting Coronavirus Outbreak - Ambassador

Iran has requested assistance from Russia in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak which is underway on its territory, Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday

"Yes, there has been a conversation," Jalali said in response to a question from Sputnik whether Iran had asked for Russia's help in fighting the coronavirus.

Jalali said Iran welcomed all assistance to help contain the spread of the virus in the country, which has so far infected more than 1,500 people and killed over 60 people.

"We welcome humanitarian assistance from all countries, including like-minded ones," he added.