Iran Confirms 10 New Coronavirus Cases As Death Toll Rises To 5

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 04:39 PM

The number of those infected with the new strain of coronavirus in Iran has increased by 10 to 28 cases since Friday, with the death toll rising to five, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said Saturday

"Ten new cases have been [identified] between yesterday and noon today, eight of them in Qom and two in Tehran. The total now stands at 28.

Unfortunately, five people have passed away," Kianush Jahanpur told state channel IRINN.

Qom reported the first infection with the COVID-19 disease on Wednesday, and all those infected either live there or traveled to the holy city before testing positive, Jahanpur said.

Iraq has meanwhile closed the ground border with Iran over concerns of a possible spillover. Iranian news agency Fars on Saturday reported a halt in pilgrimages to Shiite shrines in the Iraqi cities of Karbala and Najaf.

