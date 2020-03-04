UrduPoint.com
Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 15 To 92

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:46 PM

Iran on Wednesday reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 586 additional cases, bringing the overall toll to 92 dead and 2,922 infected

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Wednesday reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 586 additional cases, bringing the overall toll to 92 dead and 2,922 infected.

"The number of confirmed new cases in the past 24 hours is 586," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference.

"Fifteen (people) have unfortunately lost their lives.

" The provinces of Tehran and Qom were the worst-hit with 253 and 101 new cases of COVID-19 respectively, according to the spokesman.

The Shiite holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, is the epicentre of Iran's coronavirus outbreak and where its first deaths were reported on February 19.

Authorities have since been scrambling to halt its rapid spread.

Schools have been shut, major cultural and sporting events suspended, and work hours cut back.

