Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 1,934

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:41 PM

Iran on Tuesday announced 122 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll to 1,934 in one of the world's worst hit countries

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Tuesday announced 122 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll to 1,934 in one of the world's worst hit countries.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said a record 1,762 new cases have been confirmed in Iran over the past 24 hours and 24,811 people are now known to have been infected.

