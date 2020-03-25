Iran coronavirus death toll tops 2,000: ministry

Iran on Wednesday announced 143 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,077 in one of the world's worst-hit countries

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Wednesday announced 143 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,077 in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said "our colleagues have registered 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 infection" in the past 24 hours, bringing total infections to 27,017.