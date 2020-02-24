Iran government pledges transparency on virus figures

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran's government on Monday pledged to be transparent with its figures on a deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, amid allegations of a coverup.

"We will announce any figures (we have) on the number of deaths throughout the country. We pledge to be transparent about the reporting of figures," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in a news conference aired live on state television.