Iran Government Pledges Transparency On Virus Figures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:52 PM

Iran government pledges transparency on virus figures

Iran's government on Monday pledged to be transparent with its figures on a deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, amid allegations of a coverup

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran's government on Monday pledged to be transparent with its figures on a deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, amid allegations of a coverup.

"We will announce any figures (we have) on the number of deaths throughout the country. We pledge to be transparent about the reporting of figures," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in a news conference aired live on state television.

