Iran Launches Domestic Production Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 05:24 PM

Iran Launches Domestic Production of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

Iran started the domestic manufacturing of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and has already produced the first test batch, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Iran started the domestic manufacturing of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and has already produced the first test batch, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday.

"RDIF and Actoverco, one of Iran's leading pharmaceutical companies, announce the production of a test batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus," the Russian sovereign wealth fund said on Twitter.

Iran has become the first country in the middle East that launched the production of Sputnik V, the statement specified.

More Stories From Health

