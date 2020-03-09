UrduPoint.com
Iran Not Planning To Put Back 70,000 Prisoners To Jails Amid Coronavirus Fears- Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:27 PM

Iran Not Planning to Put Back 70,000 Prisoners to Jails Amid Coronavirus Fears- Official

Iran is not going to return some 70,000 prisoners, who were temporarily released due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), back to jails while there is a threat to public safety, Iran's Chief of Justice Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Iran is not going to return some 70,000 prisoners, who were temporarily released due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), back to jails while there is a threat to public safety, Iran's Chief of Justice Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday.

"The release of prisoners will continue until there is no threat to public safety," the Mizan Online news agency quoted Raisi as saying, who confirmed that approximately 70,000 prisoners have been released.

Earlier in the day, an adviser to the Iranian health minister, Alireza Vahabzadeh, said that the number of people who had died from coronavirus in the country has reached 237, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 7,161.

The past week saw Iran become one of the world's most affected countries amid the deadly coronavirus spread. The country's capital Tehran remains the outbreak's epicenter, albeit pretty much all Iranian provinces have been affected.

