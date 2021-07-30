UrduPoint.com
Iran Recieves Second Batch Of COVID-19 Aid From Japan - Official Media

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Another batch of Japan's COVID-19 vaccine has landed in Iran on Friday as the Asian country strives to rein in COVID-19, Islamic Republic news Agency, or IRNA, reported.

The shipment delivered 1,098,300 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Iranian media, this is the second time Japan has sent the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Iran since the country has faced an exponential increase in cases. The first batch was delivered on July 23 and contained 1,087,570 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

With about 3.8 million confirmed cases, Iran has been slow in vaccinating its population against the coronavirus. So far, an estimated 2.4 million, or 2.9% of Iranians, are fully vaccinated.�

More Stories From Health

