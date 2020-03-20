Iran Registers 1,237 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Iran confirmed 1,237 new coronavirus cases registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 19,644, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Friday, adding that 149 people died from coronavirus-related complications

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Iran confirmed 1,237 new coronavirus cases registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 19,644, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Friday, adding that 149 people died from coronavirus-related complications.

"We detected 1,237 new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total to 19,644; 6,745 patients recovered. With 149 [new] victims, the death toll increased to 1,433," Vahabzadeh tweeted.