- Home
- Health
- News
- Iran Registers Almost 3,000 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry
Iran Registers Almost 3,000 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:13 PM
Iran has recorded its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the count now amounts to 32,332 after surging by 2,926, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Friday
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Iran has recorded its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the count now amounts to 32,332 after surging by 2,926, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Friday.
Jahanpour added, in a broadcast televised by the IRINN channel, that the death toll had grown by 144 to 2,378.
As many as 11,133 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.