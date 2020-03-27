Iran Registers Almost 3,000 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Iran has recorded its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the count now amounts to 32,332 after surging by 2,926, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Iran has recorded its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the count now amounts to 32,332 after surging by 2,926, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Friday.

Jahanpour added, in a broadcast televised by the IRINN channel, that the death toll had grown by 144 to 2,378.

As many as 11,133 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.