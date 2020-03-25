UrduPoint.com
Iran Registers Record 2,205 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Exceeds 27,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Iran Registers Record 2,205 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Exceeds 27,000 - Health Ministry

Iran's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,205 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours with 143 people losing their lives

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Iran's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,205 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours with 143 people losing their lives.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has now surpassed 2,000 with over 27,000 cases of infection.

This is the highest one-day increase in coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in February.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has repeatedly claimed over the past week that the peak of the outbreak in the country appears to have been passed, though most health authorities did not support that statement.

