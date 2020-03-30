UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Registers Record 3,186 COVID-19 Cases In Past Day, Total Count Over 41,000 - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

Iran Registers Record 3,186 COVID-19 Cases in Past Day, Total Count Over 41,000 - Ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has increased by record 3,186 to 41,495 over the past day, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has increased by record 3,186 to 41,495 over the past day, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Monday.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 117 to 2,757, he said, adding that the number of recoveries reached 13,911.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 724,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, with over 34,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Iran March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr. Yasmin Rashid says test of every citizen for C ..

5 minutes ago

PTI leaders condemn baton-charge at residents for ..

5 minutes ago

1600 people of Bahawalpur division quarantined: Co ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow under lockdown as global virus cases top 70 ..

5 minutes ago

Congo virus claims life of 50-year-old woman in Ka ..

5 minutes ago

All shops except medicine stores in Bannu to remai ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.