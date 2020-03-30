Iran Registers Record 3,186 COVID-19 Cases in Past Day, Total Count Over 41,000 - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has increased by record 3,186 to 41,495 over the past day, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has increased by record 3,186 to 41,495 over the past day, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Monday.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 117 to 2,757, he said, adding that the number of recoveries reached 13,911.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 724,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, with over 34,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.