Iran registers record daily Covid caseload: ministry

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Iran on Tuesday registered a new daily Covid caseload record, the health ministry announced, as strict limitations to curb its spread went into effect in the capital Tehran.

In the past 24 hours, the country registered a record 27,444 new infections to bring its total number of positive cases to 3,576,148.