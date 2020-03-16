UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 1,053 New COVID-19 Cases, 129 Fatalities In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:29 PM

Iran Reports 1,053 New COVID-19 Cases, 129 Fatalities in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

At least 129 people have died from the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Iran in the course of the past 24 hours and 1,053 new cases of the disease have been confirmed, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 14,991, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) At least 129 people have died from the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Iran in the course of the past 24 hours and 1,053 new cases of the disease have been confirmed, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 14,991, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister, said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 1,053 new cases of coronavirus have been registered, bringing the total number of those infected to 14,991. Over the past 24 hours, 129 people have died bringing the total number of fatalities to 853," Vahabzadeh said on Twitter.

According to the adviser, 4,996 people have recovered from the disease.

