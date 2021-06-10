Iran reports 10,598 new COVID-19 cases, 2,990,714 in total

The Iranian health ministry reported on Thursday 10,598 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,990,714

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) --:The Iranian health ministry reported on Thursday 10,598 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,990,714.

The pandemic has so far claimed 81,519 lives in Iran, up by 157 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education said in a written briefing published on its official website.

A total of 2,590,682 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,584 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

The report added that 21,065,451 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

By Wednesday, 4,281,268 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, while 706,695 have taken two doses.

In the morning, the second phase of the human trials for Iran's locally developped Fakhra vaccine against COVID-19 began, with the inoculation of the vaccine on 500 volunteers, Iran's state tv reported.