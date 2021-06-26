UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 10,820 New COVID-19 Cases, 3,150,949 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:23 PM

Iran reports 10,820 new COVID-19 cases, 3,150,949 in total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 10,820 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,150,949.

The pandemic has so far claimed 83,588 lives in Iran, up by 115 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education said in a briefing published on the ministry's official website.

A total of 2,809,595 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,219 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

The report added that 23,067,205 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

