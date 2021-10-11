Iran reports 11,256 daily COVID-19 cases, 5,702,890 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 11,256 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,702,890

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Iran's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 11,256 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,702,890.

The pandemic also claimed 222 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally, since its occurrence in February 2020, to 122,592, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education.

A total of 5,217,999 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,304 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Sunday, 45,075,513 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 19,326,432 of them have taken two jabs.

The report added that 33,246,447 tests have so far been carried out across the country.