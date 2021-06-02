UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 11,620 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,935,443 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:45 PM

Iran on Wednesday reported 11,620 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 2,935,443

TEHRAN Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Iran on Wednesday reported 11,620 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 2,935,443.

The pandemic has so far claimed 80,488 lives in Iran, up by 161 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education said.

A total of 2,494,108 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,005 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Wednesday, 3,912,879 people have received first dose of corona-virus vaccines in the country, while 530,117 both doses. Iran reported the first cases of the disease in February 2020.

More Stories From Health

